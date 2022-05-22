ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Mississippi State shocks Florida State to earn trip to first softball super regional

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHjd5_0fmtkyu700
Aspen Wesley pitched a shutout in Sunday's first game, and the Bulldogs took advantage with a win in the final game to claim the Tallahassee Regional championship. MSU Athletics

Mississippi State is going to its first softball super regional.

The Bulldogs topped No. 2 national seed Florida State 5-0 in the opener then 4-3 in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday.

Mississippi State trailed early in the second game but used a three-run fifth and the relief pitching of Annie Willis to keep its season alive.

MSU will host Arizona in a best-of-3 series to determine a spot in the Women’s College World Series. First game is Friday at 11 a.m.

After losing 8-0 at Washington in 2019 and 10-2 at Oklahoma State last year, the Bulldogs were eager to take the next step.

Willis scattered six hits and two walks but gave up no runs in five innings of relief.

Aspen Wesley pitched a complete game two-hit shutout as the Bulldogs won 5-0 to force Game 7.

MSU coach Samantha Ricketts chose to go with the hot hand to pitch Game 2.

Wesley didn’t record an out and left after Sydney Sherrill’s two-run home run gave Florida State the quick lead.

The Seminoles began the game with a lead-off triple.

Wesley was replaced by Kenley Hawk.

The Bulldogs (37-25) took the lead in the fifth with three runs on four hits.

Shea Moreno had an RBI single, and Chloe Malau’ulu had a two-run single in back-to-back at-bats.

Brylie St. Clair, who had singled, and Mia Davidson scored on Malau’ulu’s hit to make it 4-3.

The Seminoles (54-7) thought they had the leadoff batter on in the seventh when Mack Leonard appeared to beat out an infield single.

The call was reversed on review.

Florida State had not lost to a non-ACC team before Sunday.

MSU 5, FSU 0.

Wesley walked one and struck out three to improve to 9-7.

The Bulldogs chased FSU starter Kathryn Sandercock after four innings with a 2-0 lead when added three runs in the sixth against the relief help.

A leadoff walk by Sherrill in the sixth gave the Seminoles their first baserunner since the third.

It was Wesley’s first walk of the game and came after she’d retired seven in a row.

Sherrill reached second on a strikeout-wild pitch, but Wesley stranded her there with back-to-back pop-ups.

Wesley had to work through action on the bases in the third.

The Bulldogs dropped a pop-up and left a base uncovered for a runner to advance.

The Seminoles also had a one-out single.

Through it all Wesley escaped unscathed when Leonard hit a comebacker to the mound for the third out.

Mississippi State capitalized in the bottom of the inning. Mia Davidson hit a solo home run, her 22nd of the season.

Malau’ulu singled and scored on a ground out, and the Bulldogs led 2-0.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Arizona State
City
Tallahassee, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Oklahoma State#College World Series#Msu#Malau Ulu
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
349
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy