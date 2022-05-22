Mississippi State shocks Florida State to earn trip to first softball super regional

Aspen Wesley pitched a shutout in Sunday's first game, and the Bulldogs took advantage with a win in the final game to claim the Tallahassee Regional championship. MSU Athletics

Mississippi State is going to its first softball super regional.

The Bulldogs topped No. 2 national seed Florida State 5-0 in the opener then 4-3 in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday.

Mississippi State trailed early in the second game but used a three-run fifth and the relief pitching of Annie Willis to keep its season alive.

MSU will host Arizona in a best-of-3 series to determine a spot in the Women’s College World Series. First game is Friday at 11 a.m.

After losing 8-0 at Washington in 2019 and 10-2 at Oklahoma State last year, the Bulldogs were eager to take the next step.

Willis scattered six hits and two walks but gave up no runs in five innings of relief.

Aspen Wesley pitched a complete game two-hit shutout as the Bulldogs won 5-0 to force Game 7.

MSU coach Samantha Ricketts chose to go with the hot hand to pitch Game 2.

Wesley didn’t record an out and left after Sydney Sherrill’s two-run home run gave Florida State the quick lead.

The Seminoles began the game with a lead-off triple.

Wesley was replaced by Kenley Hawk.

The Bulldogs (37-25) took the lead in the fifth with three runs on four hits.

Shea Moreno had an RBI single, and Chloe Malau’ulu had a two-run single in back-to-back at-bats.

Brylie St. Clair, who had singled, and Mia Davidson scored on Malau’ulu’s hit to make it 4-3.

The Seminoles (54-7) thought they had the leadoff batter on in the seventh when Mack Leonard appeared to beat out an infield single.

The call was reversed on review.

Florida State had not lost to a non-ACC team before Sunday.

MSU 5, FSU 0.

Wesley walked one and struck out three to improve to 9-7.

The Bulldogs chased FSU starter Kathryn Sandercock after four innings with a 2-0 lead when added three runs in the sixth against the relief help.

A leadoff walk by Sherrill in the sixth gave the Seminoles their first baserunner since the third.

It was Wesley’s first walk of the game and came after she’d retired seven in a row.

Sherrill reached second on a strikeout-wild pitch, but Wesley stranded her there with back-to-back pop-ups.

Wesley had to work through action on the bases in the third.

The Bulldogs dropped a pop-up and left a base uncovered for a runner to advance.

The Seminoles also had a one-out single.

Through it all Wesley escaped unscathed when Leonard hit a comebacker to the mound for the third out.

Mississippi State capitalized in the bottom of the inning. Mia Davidson hit a solo home run, her 22nd of the season.

Malau’ulu singled and scored on a ground out, and the Bulldogs led 2-0.