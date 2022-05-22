ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming Boys State Track Meet Day #3

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming State Track and Field Meet for the boys concluded on Saturday in Casper and in 4A, Sheridan was the repeat state champion with 134.5 with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 97.5 and Natrona 3rd with 85. The big news of the day came in the shot put as Kelly Walsh's...

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

3A-4A Wyoming High School Girls Soccer All-Conference Accolades in 2022

All-Conference soccer honors have been released by the 3A and 4A girls’ head coaches after the 2022 prep season concluded. WyoPreps' David Settle would like to take a moment to apologize to Thunder Basin High School. Inadvertently, a player was added to the girls' all-conference list that wasn't. This was an honest mistake. We know the issues this can cause and take full responsibility for the misprint.
GILLETTE, WY
WyoPreps

Wyoming Coaches Association Reveals Softball All-State Honors for 2022

All-state awards for the 2022 Wyoming High School softball season got announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association. These players are considered the top tier in the state’s second season of prep softball. The recipients were released to the media on Tuesday night. Several players earned the second all-state award of their high school career.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Kemmerer, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Sheridan, WY
City
Lovell, WY
Casper, WY
Sports
City
Evanston, WY
Natrona, WY
Sports
City
Wheatland, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Sheridan, WY
Sports
City
Torrington, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! State Track-Saturday

The State High School Track Meet concluded on Saturday in Casper with cool temperatures and thankfully not a lot of wind. State championships were on the line for teams and individuals which made Saturday's competition compelling. You saw it all; the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. Once again, we have some all-star pics to share with you from mountainregionsports.com. Once again, Enjoy!
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: May 23-30, 2022

It’s Week 8 of the Wyoming Legion Baseball season, and the schedule picks up this week. With high school spring sports done, more games are on the schedule, especially with the holiday weekend approaching. The last two teams that have yet to play a game are scheduled to make their debut if Mother Nature cooperates.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys State#Track And Field#Shot Put#Cheyenne Central 2nd#Cheyenne Central
WyoPreps

Heads Up! Hunting License Applications Due Soon

When autumn rolls around, the Cowboy State sees hundreds of hunters grab their gear and take to the wilderness for a weekend tracking game and enjoying nature. The hunting season is a big deal here; so much so, that licenses raked in over $56,363,841 in revenue for the state as of 2020.
WYOMING STATE
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing For Massive Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement agencies are planning for substantial staffing increases in Casper this weekend as Saturday’s outdoor rally featuring former President Donald Trump is expected to draw up to 20,000 attendees. Rebekah Ladd, public information officer for the Casper Police Department,...
CASPER, WY
KIVI-TV

Instability creating active weather in southern Idaho

Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .
BOISE, ID
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
LIBBY, MT
dakotanewsnow.com

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
UNION COUNTY, SD
Idaho State Journal

Two grizzlies euthanized after frequently seeking food in East Idaho residential neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on May 21 euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles. The sow grizzly...
ISLAND PARK, ID
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
501
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy