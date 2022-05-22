Owner of Figueroa Philly to Launch Ghost Kitchen in DTLA

The owner of Figueroa Philly , one of the most iconic and popular cheesesteaks in Los Angeles, is launching a ghost kitchen in Downtown Los Angeles , located at 358 W 38th St.

Owner Danny Hizami is partnering with Henry Arayasirikul of Cumulus Restaurants to move into the Grand Food Depot . The new ghost kitchen aims to be a hub for takeout and delivery. This space will allow customers and third-party delivery service providers to order food online, including from Figueroa Philly. Customers will also be able to pick up orders at its centralized location on 38th Street. Henry brings over 15 years of restaurant operations and finance experience as a partner to Hizami.

“For over a decade, Figueroa Philly has been one of the most beloved cheesesteak brands in all of Los Angeles,” Hizami said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Henry Arayasirikul to bring our cheesesteaks to new markets in Los Angeles. After experiencing the struggles of COVID-19, we look forward to expanding our reach so that more people will be able to experience the joys of our authentic cuisine.”

The announcement comes from the increased popularity of ghost kitchens since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since more people have avoided crowding in restaurants, they have shifted their resources to purely off-premise kitchens and sales channels to operate in a delivery-only fashion. Henry took charge of a movement toward digital restaurants in March 2020 and focused on licensing, operating, and building brands in the rapid delivery space.

“COVID-19 has affected the restaurant industry in unprecedented ways,” Arayasirikul said. “The future of dining will be in digital restaurants as consumers look for more options and convenience. We are proud of the success of Monty’s Chicken & Waffles as our first digital restaurant. As we look toward the future, we are excited to welcome Figueroa Philly to our virtual, delivery-only kitchen at the Grand Food Depot.”