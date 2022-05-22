ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Owner of Figueroa Philly to Launch Ghost Kitchen in DTLA

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago

The owner of Figueroa Philly , one of the most iconic and popular cheesesteaks in Los Angeles, is launching a ghost kitchen in Downtown Los Angeles , located at 358 W 38th St.

Owner Danny Hizami is partnering with Henry Arayasirikul of Cumulus Restaurants to move into the Grand Food Depot . The new ghost kitchen aims to be a hub for takeout and delivery. This space will allow customers and third-party delivery service providers to order food online, including from Figueroa Philly. Customers will also be able to pick up orders at its centralized location on 38th Street. Henry brings over 15 years of restaurant operations and finance experience as a partner to Hizami.

“For over a decade, Figueroa Philly has been one of the most beloved cheesesteak brands in all of Los Angeles,” Hizami said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with Henry Arayasirikul to bring our cheesesteaks to new markets in Los Angeles. After experiencing the struggles of COVID-19, we look forward to expanding our reach so that more people will be able to experience the joys of our authentic cuisine.”

The announcement comes from the increased popularity of ghost kitchens since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since more people have avoided crowding in restaurants, they have shifted their resources to purely off-premise kitchens and sales channels to operate in a delivery-only fashion. Henry took charge of a movement toward digital restaurants in March 2020 and focused on licensing, operating, and building brands in the rapid delivery space.

“COVID-19 has affected the restaurant industry in unprecedented ways,” Arayasirikul said. “The future of dining will be in digital restaurants as consumers look for more options and convenience. We are proud of the success of Monty’s Chicken & Waffles as our first digital restaurant. As we look toward the future, we are excited to welcome Figueroa Philly to our virtual, delivery-only kitchen at the Grand Food Depot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bie0Y_0fmtijys00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

E-Scooter Companies Are Quietly Changing Their Low-Income Programs in LA

When Lime launched in Los Angeles in 2018, the company offered five free rides per day to low-income riders, so long as they were under 30 minutes each. But in early May, that changed. Rides under 30 minutes now cost low-income Angelenos a flat rate of $1.25. As for the five free rides per day, that program ended December 2021 and was replaced by a rate of $0.50 fee to unlock e-scooters, plus $0.07 per minute (and tax).
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtla#Ghost Kitchen#Kitchens#Downtown Los Angeles#Food Drink#Cumulus Restaurants#The Grand Food Depot
cntraveler.com

In Los Angeles, One of the City's Oldest Neighborhoods Continues to Evolve

Along West Adams Boulevard between South La Brea Avenue and Fairfax in the central part of Los Angeles, you'll find bustling new businesses like The Alsace Hotel, a warm, design-focused 48-key property with food and drinks by Danny Elmaleh (also behind nearby favorites Mizlala and Johnny's). Hip coffee shops like Highly Likely have cropped up, once again breathing life into one of the city's most diverse and historic neighborhoods, where personalities including Marvin Gaye and Johnnie Cochran once lived. Here's how to make a day of it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumnews1.com

An Instagram-friendly exhibit celebrates the beauty of Black hair

The Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is currently hosting the Black Hair Experience. It’s an interactive selfie museum boasting over twenty Instagram-worthy activations. The nostalgia-filled exhibit is a celebration of the ever-expanding community and rituals formed around Black hair. “LA Times Today” got a peek inside the exhibit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vnexplorer.net

Amazon’s first clothing store opens its doors in Los Angeles

© Image: Amazon Amazon Style in-store shopping app experience. Amazon’s brick-and-mortar clothing store, Amazon Style, is now open in the Los Angeles, California-area at The Americana at Brand mall, the company announced today along with a video profiling some of its employees. It’s a new addition to Amazon’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
138
Followers
47
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy