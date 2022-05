AMERICAN FORK — A Payson man was ordered Tuesday to spend up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor. Brayden Eric Tousley, 28, was charged in January after officers met up with him in an undercover operation where he believed he was arranging a meeting with a 13-year-old girl. After looking at his messages, police later learned that he had illegal sexual relations with a high school student, according to charging documents.

PAYSON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO