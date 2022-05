ST. PAUL — Minnesota front-line workers can start applying for hero pay checks from the state starting next month, the Department of Labor and Industry said this week. The department on Tuesday, May 24, said it would open the application portal beginning June 8 and would leave it open through July 22. Eligible front-line workers could then expect to see their checks sent beginning September 5, according to the department.

