Norwell grad VanMeter pitches as reliever for Pirates

PITTSBURGH (WANE) – Weeks after filling in as an emergency catcher for Pittsburgh, Josh VanMeter filled in as a reliever pitcher during Sunday’s game against St. Louis.

The Norwell High School grad pitched one inning for the Pirates. During Sunday’s appearance on the mound, VanMeter gave up four hits and five earned runs, including a pair of homers. VanMeter also had an ERA of 45.00.

Pittsburgh fell to St. Louis, 18-4, on Sunday afternoon.

