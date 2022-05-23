ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona advances to eighth straight Super Regional round with win over Missouri

By Javier Morales
allsportstucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharlize Palacios broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning and Devyn Netz continued Arizona’s impressive pitching in the postseason with another complete-game shutout, leading the Wildcats to a 1-0 win Sunday over Missouri in the Columbia (Mo.) Regional. Arizona (36-20)...

