Oklahoma State baseball stumbled out of the gate Wednesday in its Big 12 Tournament opener, falling 4-0 to No. 5 seed Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys’ defense was stuffy early in the game, allowing no runs through five innings in what initially appeared to be a defensive struggle. But the Longhorns got the bats rolling in the sixth following a sac bunt and throwing error that scored one. A solo homer in the seventh lifted Texas’ lead to 2-0. OSU turned to Hueston Morrill in the seventh, who eventually allowed the lead to balloon to 4-0 before the final out.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO