Red Flag Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 00:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO