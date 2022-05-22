ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fire Danger and Heat Return This Week

By Dennis Shanahan
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern California is entering another period of high fire danger. The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a red flag warning for an area that includes the Sacramento Valley and Delta, in effect between 11 a.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Gusty north winds and low humidity could lead to...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

SchoolsFirst Financial Corner

SchoolsFirst FCU, the largest credit union in the country focused on serving school employees, is dedicated to improving the financial lives of its Members and providing world-class Member service. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934 as Orange County Teachers Credit Union, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a cooperative financial institution to help improve each other’s lives. Today they serve more than 1.1 million school employees and their families with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU ended 2019 with more than $23 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California, and the fifth largest nationwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Castle Air Museum

Castle Air Museum Is the largest Military Aviation Museum on the West Coast with nearly 80 aircrafts from the past 85 years of aviation. The museum is open daily from 9am – 4pm. Please view our website for further information at www.castleairmuseum.org.
ATWATER, CA
Fox40

Macque’s BBQ

Founded in 1986 by Mack and Charlie Thomas, MacQue’s Barbecue began with a dream of serving the best barbeque and sauces for their community. Starting out in the industrial buildings in South Sacramento, Mack began his grass roots effort to build the brand through catering. And now Mack and...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy