Apopka Commissioner Doug Bankson, in his bid to become the Republican nominee for State House District 39, has received the endorsement of the Florida Republican Assembly. "I am so pleased to have received the endorsement of the FRAOC and as always I pledge to work hard to earn the confidence they and others have placed in me," said Bankson. "Our campaign is going well and this is more wind in the sails for which I’m grateful."

APOPKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO