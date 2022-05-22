ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle kills 2-year-old niece during family fight in Maine resort town: reports

By David Propper
New York Post
 4 days ago

A 2-year-old girl was allegedly shot and killed by her own uncle during a family argument in a Maine resort town, reports said Sunday.

Octavia Jean Huber-Young was killed when her uncle Andrew Huber-Young opened fire during the fight in Wells. Two other men were injured in the shooting, the Portland Press Herald said.

Andrew Huber-Young, 19, was taken into custody and charged with murder, Maine State Police said, with more charges expected to stem from the triple shooting.

The young girl was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

An autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days.

An uncle of the young victim, Craig Higgins, said the two injured men are Octavia’s father and grandfather. Andrew Huber-Young is the brother of Octavia’s father, Ethan Huber-Young, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Higgins said in a Facebook post “a piece of me died with (Octavia) today.”

Octavia Jean Huber-Young was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Craig Higgins

“I am so angry at the world, God himself even. Why did God have to take our precious little Octavia. I just don’t understand why someone would get angry and turn that anger into violence and shoot an innocent little 2 year old girl,” Higgins said in the post. “Octavia was such a precious little girl.”

Higgins said Andrew was kicked out of the house. He left but later returned and started shooting, hitting Ethan twice while he was holding his daughter.

Samantha Higgins told WGME CBS 13 that her daughter was full of life.

Andrew Huber-Young was kicked out of the home before he returned with the gun.
WBZ

“When she wanted my attention, she would always grab my finger and bring me toward her room and play with her. And she always loved to go outside and play on her swing set,” Samantha Higgins told the TV station.

Maine authorities would not confirm what the relationship was between the alleged shooter and the three victims in a press release Sunday.

WMTW

Police: Man believed armed and dangerous after shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who they believe is armed and dangerous. Reports of numerous shots being fired brought Lewiston Police to the area of 50 Knox Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, authorities found a man who had been shot in...
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

Police Arrest Maine Man For Murder Of His Mother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 42 year old man living in Bath has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. According to the press release, just before Noon on Tuesday, May 24th, police responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath. In the apartment, they discovered the body of 66 year old Jeanine Ross..
BATH, ME
whdh.com

One worker dies, three officers injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
MEDFORD, MA
Q106.5

Bath Man Charged with Murder, Accused of Killing His Mother

A man who had been staying with his mother in Bath is now charged with her murder. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says 42-year-old Jason Ibarra has been arrested for the death of his mother. Bath Police Officers responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street at approximately 11:35 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the body of 66-year-old Jeanine Ross who lived at the Moorings apartment complex.
BATH, ME
WMTW

Man charged with murder after mother's body found apartment in Bath

BATH, Maine — A man is accused of killing his mother after her body was found at an apartment complex in Bath. Authorities discovered the body of 66-year-old Jeanine Ross at an apartment on Congress Street Tuesday afternoon. Maine State Police assisted in the investigation and Ross’ death was...
BATH, ME
WMTW

Westbrook police successfully de-escalate suicide attempt

WESTBROOK, Maine — On May 16th, a woman called Westbrook Police Department from the edge of a bridge. She told dispatch she was planning on taking her own life. A team of officers went to the bridge. Among them was crisis intervention and negotiator trained Officer Joshua Morrow. Officer...
WESTBROOK, ME
New York Post

