ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Abducted woman found abused, chained in vacant West Pullman home

By Jewell Hillery, Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152af9_0fmtd7Fu00

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a woman says she was abducted, raped and chained inside a vacant South Side house for days.

The 36-year-old woman, whom WGN News is not naming, says she was held captive and sexually assaulted inside a West Pullman home for four to five days. The woman was walking to a neighborhood store last week when she says she ran into a man she had previously encountered.

“I ended up bumping into him and he was like, ‘you know, come here for a minute,'” the woman said.

According to the woman, the male offender grabbed her.

Bail denied for 2 men charged in fatal downtown shooting

“I’m trying to fight him but I can’t fight him,” she said.

The woman said the male offender, allegedly in his 60s, took her to a vacant house in the 119th block of S. Eggleston. The woman adds that she was taken to the basement and dragged to the attic.

“He raped me twice,” the woman said. “He left me in there handcuffed and chained.”

The woman said the suspect chained her by the ankles. She said her daily cries for help went unanswered until around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Family hopes mural of missing Rogers Park woman shines light on disappearance

“As I got closer, I’m hearing boom, boom, boom, help!” community activist Antione Dobine said. “That’s what made me call the police.”

Dobine, also known as “D-Ice” streamed the discovery on Facebook Live.

“I just located a girl inside of this house. Police say she’s chained up,” the Hands Around the Hundreds community activist said in the video.

Before police arrived on the scene, Dobine says he saw a man leave the vacant house. According to Dobine, the man was wearing a blue jean corduroy jacket and stood about 5-foot-8-inches.

After police rescued the woman from the house, first responders took her to a local hospital for medical treatment. She said she is grateful that Dobine intervened.

“He could have ignored me but he heard me and he helped me,” she said. “I’m just blessed. I’m truly blessed.”

Man charged after exchanging gunfire with off-duty Cook County officer at Maggie Daley Park

West Pullman resident Louis Walton-Muhammed said he hopes the incident brings attention to other abandoned properties nearby.

“Let’s open the abandoned homes,” Walton-Muhammed said. “Let’s walk through the homes. Let’s do a search. Let’s lock it back up and make sure everything is OK.”

Read More Chicago News headlines

Dobine said he hopes to raise money to help turn vacant properties into resources for the community.

“Returning citizens from incarceration need a place to stay,” Dobine said. “Our mental health people need a place to stay to get back on their feet.”

The victim says she is grateful to be alive and doesn’t want what happened to her to anyone else.

“I believe he will strike again,” she said. “I just want him caught.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Photos released of suspect who set homeless man ablaze in River North

CHICAGO — A 75-year-old homeless man was set on fire and critically injured in the city’s River North. Chicago police have now released photos of the suspect. Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Wabash. The 75-year-old was laying on the ground when an unidentified man approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man charged in fatal CTA Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO — A man was charged with fatally stabbing someone on the CTA Blue Line. Travis Cook, 53, faces first degree murder charges after police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 43-year-old man to death while on a train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suburban DCFS office closed after shots fired at building

JOLIET, Ill. — Gunfire shattered several windows at an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services office in Joliet over the weekend. Police received reports of gunfire in the area at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found the front windows and doors of the office has been damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.  Officers report […]
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chained#Chicago Police#Mental Health#Violent Crime
WGN News

1 hurt in limo-bus crash on Tri-State near Lake Cook Road

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-tractor trailer collided with a limousine bus on the Tri-State Tollway near Lake Cook Road, injuring one person and slowing traffic for hours. Preliminary reports from Illinois State Police reveal a tractor semi-trailer struck the rear of a Coach Bus. The impact caused a chain reaction with another truck tractor semi-trailer […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

1 dead in 7-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Willow

CHICAGO — A person is dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road, according to Illinois State Police. The crash involving at least seven vehicles, including a car hauler and semi truck, happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-294 at Mile Marker 47. The Glenview […]
GLENVIEW, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Cook County prosecutors were ‘motivated by racial discrimination’ during murder case jury selection: appellate court

CHICAGO — The Illinois Appellate Court this week found that prosecutors in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office were “motivated by racial discrimination” when they dismissed a Black woman from the jury pool in a murder case that centered around the killing of a federal informant. In an order made public Tuesday, the court reversed […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Neighbors of future Chicago casino unhappy location was selected

CHICAGO — People who live in and around the Chicago neighborhood that is set to have a casino, hotel, and entertainment venue are reacting to the massive plan. The $1.7 billion dollar Bally’s Casino, still at least four years away from opening its doors if things go according to plan,  is set for the city’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy