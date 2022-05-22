ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Survivors, descendants and families make pilgrimage to Amache

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many Japanese Americans, the...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy