13-year-old girl missing from Norfolk found safe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old girl is missing from Norfolk has been found and is safe, police say.

Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez was last seen walking her small black and brown dog around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Westover Avenue. That’s between Llewellyn Avenue and Monticello Avenue.

On Monday morning, Norfolk Police tweeted that Mayra had been found safe. They thanked the public for their assistance, but did not offer details on where or when she was found.

