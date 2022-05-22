ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13-year-old girl missing from Norfolk found safe

By Nathan Crawford
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old girl is missing from Norfolk has been found and is safe, police say.

Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez was last seen walking her small black and brown dog around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Westover Avenue. That’s between Llewellyn Avenue and Monticello Avenue.

On Monday morning, Norfolk Police tweeted that Mayra had been found safe. They thanked the public for their assistance, but did not offer details on where or when she was found.

FAITHBLESSEDTHANKFUL
4d ago

Dear Lord, I come to you asking you keep her in your hands and take her back home safe and sound. Let this child see and feel you with her and her family so all know and feel your love. I ask this in Jesus name, AMEN 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

emma micks
4d ago

praying in the spirit for her to be found and to be guided home, praying for the Parents to give them the peace they deserve. lord send the right people in her path to lead her home.

Vickie Andrus
4d ago

Prayers for her to be found and safely returned home. 🙏🙏

