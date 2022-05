Some of our fellow readers may recognize this place. Some may not. Orbisonia Pa is located in Huntingdon County. Just a short scenic drive over the Neelyton mountain if you’re coming from Path Valley or a winding road from Ft. Loudon. Both ways will take you through Shade Gap PA right into the small town of Orbisonia. Sandy Ridge Market is a local grocery and convenience store and is the main topic of this article.

