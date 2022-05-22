Coleman Athletic Banquet Held Tuesday

Registration begins at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. This year the Coleman Library will kick off the reading program with a special live program Mr. Blue Shoes, Michael Dyson. He’s one of Coleman’s student’s favorite performers, Mr. Blue Shoes is a highly interactive, engaging program that inspires children of all ages about music and learning. With his easy-going style, backward baseball cap, iconic blue shoes, and comedic persona, Mr. Blue Shoes is anything but a conventional Bluesman. Not only will adults and children be engaged throughout the performance, but they will also become part of the performance – singing, dancing, and clapping. In fact, attendees are so engaged that Mr. Blue Shoes concludes with a yoga breathing exercise to calm the senses before departing. The program is funded by the Coleman County Foundation for the purpose of parents and children enjoying a program together. Before the program, have some free popcorn and fun family games in the library.
