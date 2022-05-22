ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Coleman Athletic Banquet Held Tuesday

colemantoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coleman Athletic Banquet, sponsored by the Coleman Bluecat Booster Club, was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Bill Franklin Center. Coaches honored their teams and players for the successes they had during the 2021-2022...

www.colemantoday.com

colemantoday.com

2022 HS Bluekatt Volleyball Schedule

Coach Stephanie Bledsoe has released next school year's first day of practice and game schedule. Click DOWNLOAD PDF to save and print next year's Coleman High School Volleyball schedule. GO BLUEKATTS!
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman HS UIL Banquet, May 19, 2022

The Coleman High School UIL Academic Awards Banquet was held on May 19, 2022 and the awards for the District 8-2AA Champions were presented by the UIL Coaches. CLICK HERE to see the District Results. Awards from State UIL MEET. Jaymie Russell - 1st Place STATE CHAMPION in Feature Writing.
COLEMAN, TX
Addison Webb

Addison Webb

Addison Webb is the daughter of Bill and Crystal Webb. During high school, Addison has been involved in the FFA and the Chapter Conducting and Livestock judging teams, UIL Prose and Poetry which she advanced to regionals multiple times, Varsity Cross Country and Golf where she also advanced to regionals with her team. Addison is also a member of the National Honor Society.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Flags Placed at Veterans Memorial in Coleman

Colman Today received these photos of DAR member Yvonne Flowers (and husband Greg) placing flags at the Veterans Memorial Thursday morning. Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, 2022.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Public Library Summer Reading Program

Registration begins at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. This year the Coleman Library will kick off the reading program with a special live program Mr. Blue Shoes, Michael Dyson. He’s one of Coleman’s student’s favorite performers, Mr. Blue Shoes is a highly interactive, engaging program that inspires children of all ages about music and learning. With his easy-going style, backward baseball cap, iconic blue shoes, and comedic persona, Mr. Blue Shoes is anything but a conventional Bluesman. Not only will adults and children be engaged throughout the performance, but they will also become part of the performance – singing, dancing, and clapping. In fact, attendees are so engaged that Mr. Blue Shoes concludes with a yoga breathing exercise to calm the senses before departing. The program is funded by the Coleman County Foundation for the purpose of parents and children enjoying a program together. Before the program, have some free popcorn and fun family games in the library.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Lieutenant General Terry Scott to be Recognized at Brownwood Memorial Day Program

Brownwood‘s Memorial Day program will be on Monday, May 30, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, just east of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. While Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember our fallen heroes, including the 259 Brown County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the program will also honor two distinguished area veterans.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Heart of Texas Shrine Club Presents $5,000 to Coleman County Firefighters Association

The Heart of Texas Shrine Club Monday presented a generous check for $5,000 to the Coleman County Firefighters Association. In the photo, left to right: Jimmy Watson, Coleman Fire Chief; Gary Barton (Valera VFD), Vice-President of Coleman County Firefighters; David Huggins (Santa Anna VFD), President of Coleman County Firefighters; Shriner Harvey Kaase; Shriner Anthony Strawn and Shriner Carl Smith. The Heart of Texas Shrine Club also presented other checks to fire chiefs in Brown County and Comanche County. The money will assist area fire departments in upkeep of their equipment.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

COOPER SUPPLY INC Announces Closing of Hardware Business in Coleman

COOPER SUPPLY INC announces the closing of our (Hardware division ONLY) of the business located in Coleman, Texas. Cooper Supply Inc will continue to provide all your poly pipe needs and services related to that industry as always. Cooper Supply Inc will continue as an energy related operation only and no further hardware sales will be provided. We are grateful for the many years of your patronage and patience in allowing us to be a part of the community.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Photos from Hwy 283 South of Santa Anna

Rain reports are coming in from around the area... Panther Creek CISD has reported that 3.4 inches were received there. Pictures shown are from Jason Walker south on Santa Anna on 283. There was hail covering the road in places and water was covering several roads. Be careful driving and TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Farmers Market Opens This Saturday

The first Coleman Farmers Market of the summer season will be held this Saturday, May 28. The location will be at College Avenue and Commercial Avenue, downtown, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Look for the Farmers Market every Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day. You can also follow them on their Facebook page @ColemanFarmersMarket. For more information, email ColemanTXFarmersMarket@gmail.com.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Rain Report

ColemanTODAY readers shared the following rainfall reports from the showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. The heaviest rain fell across the southern part of the county along the track of a supercell thunderstorm, a storm which also produced hail and high wind and for which a tornado warning was issued. (scroll down for rain totals)
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Mayor Sloan Releases Statement on Councilman Resignation

Bobby McGee, Coleman City Council Member Place 3, East Ward, submitted his resignation to the City Council on May 19, 2022. Council Member McGee has served the City and the East Ward for over five years. Mr. McGee’s resignation will go into effect on May 27, 2022, eight days after its receipt by the City Council pursuant to the Election Code. City of Coleman Mayor Sloan stated: “Bobby McGee has been an integral part of the Coleman City Council for these past 5 years. During his tenure, the Coleman City Council has accomplished many great things because of his leadership--hired an accomplished City Manager, built a new water plant, and helped to revitalize our downtown and community, and many more accomplishments too numerous to mention. Bobby’s leadership, friendship and wise decision making will be sorely missed by the City Council. The City Council will consider appointing a successor to Bobby at a future meeting and I am confident that a capable successor will be found.”
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County in Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00 pm Tuesday

Coleman County has been placed in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 pm tonight (Tues 5/24). Storms capable of producing very large hail, damaging wind in excess of 60 mph and even isolated tornadoes are forecast to develop by 4 to 5 pm today. Numerous storms are forecast to affect Coleman County through midnight tonight. Have a way to receive weather warnings and a plan for shelter should warnings be issued.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Joint Primary Runoff Elections (Tues) - All Voting at Courthouse

Today, Tuesday, May 24, is Election Day for the Joint Primary Runoffs in Texas. Locally, polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and all voting will be held at the Coleman County Courthouse. There are state races to be decided in both the Democratic and Republican Primaries but no local runoff races. See below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Primary Runoff Election Results

The 2022 Runoff Election results from Coleman County were reported by Coleman County Clerk Stacey Mendoza this evening. These totals include absentee, early voting and election day votes. REP Attorney General. George P. Bush - 72 Ken Paxton - 375. REP Comm General Land Office. Dawn Buckingham - 321. Tim...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

