ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wisconsin police search for man caught on camera pushing 26-weeks-pregnant woman to ground

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. -- Police in Racine, Wisconsin, are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on video pushing a...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 9

Eternal Sunshine
3d ago

we've been told it's okay for men to push birthing people, because they are no different than anyone else...you know...equity. Now, if that pregnant woman had a gun to protect herself she could have protected herself from being atracked because guns are the great equalizer.

Reply
5
Trudy Grill
3d ago

Wow! I hope they send that kid to jail for along time! Heartless SOB to say the least!

Reply
4
Kaitie Moore
4d ago

im happy that they know who he is

Reply
14
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Reckless thrill seeker' arrested, suspected of firing shots in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha law enforcement investigated a report of shots being fired at Sam Poerio Park on Thursday morning, May 26. According to a tweet, Kenosha County sheriff's deputies went to the park. They located and took a person into custody. A firearm was also recovered. Police said in...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wisconsin#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime
nbc15.com

Occupied vehicle struck by gunfire on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stuck by gunfire early Thursday morning on the city’s east side. According to its initial report, officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 6000 block of Cottontail Trail after being alerted to the gunfire. After arriving they found the vehicle had been shot and determined at least one person had been in it at the time.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Alleged Wausau bank robber arrested in Illinois

UPDATED, 10:36 a.m.: Police say a 55-year -old man wanted in connection with last week’s bank robbery in Wausau has been arrested in Illinois. Tommy Pittman previously lived in Illinois and was living in Wausau. He was arrested in Freeport, Ill. Thursday morning. Wausau police are requesting Pittman be...
WAUSAU, WI
WISN

Wisconsin investigators identify Racine officer who killed man

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin investigators have identified a Racine police officer who shot and killed a man last week. He was identified Tuesday as Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the man killed as 37-year-old Da'shontay L....
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

7th and North crash; driver flees, sought by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a vacant building at 7th and North Avenue on Tuesday evening, May 24. Officials say the vehicle crashed around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday – and the driver fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
truecrimedaily

Milwaukee pregnant mom of 3 found dead in vacant lot, wrapped in blanket and left by garbage

MILWAUKEE (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother of three children who was 34 weeks pregnant was found dead in a vacant lot this week. According to WITI-TV, on Monday, May 23, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to the area of Palmer and Chambers streets to a report of a woman found dead. The woman was later identified as Amanda Kiepert.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Sentenced in 2021 Oshkosh Homicide Case

An Appleton man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 homicide in Oshkosh. Erice Grady will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon during a jury trial in March.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hopkins and Fairmount police investigation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to a gas station on the city's northwest side Tuesday night, May 24. Crime scene tape was seen surrounding the gas station – located near Hopkins and Fairmount. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Lancaster shooting; man wounded, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 24 near 24th Place and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 11:17 p.m. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody related to the incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. authorities investigate death of 38-year-old woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The death of a 38-year-old woman is being investigated Wednesday by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The agency revealed that it responded to a home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on York Center Road in the Town of York. Authorities did not state the reason they responded to the home.
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy