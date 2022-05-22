Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Galveston; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Galveston Island West End, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Oyster Creek, Bailey`s Prairie, San Luis Pass and eastern Wild Peach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

