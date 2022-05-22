County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 22,102 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 115,476 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,755,290.

As of Friday's update, 51,149 (+449 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,338 (+21) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data .

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May14-20):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 76,513 ( +881 )

Henrico 68,559 ( +864 )

Richmond City 46,820 ( +492 )

Hanover 22,677 ( +238 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 92,448 ( +779 )

Chesapeake 51,584 ( +419 )

Norfolk 43,503 ( +345 )

Newport News 37,562 ( +305 )

Hampton 28,851 ( +239 )

James City 15,732 ( +224 )

Suffolk 19,333 ( +167 )

York 10,351 ( +136 )

Portsmouth 21,296 ( +131 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 192,045 ( +3,370 )

Loudoun 73,309 ( +1,209 )

Arlington 47,513 ( +1,116 )

Prince William 99,253 ( +1,074 )

Alexandria 33,456 ( +697 )

Stafford 31,734 ( +388 )

Spotsylvania 27,962 ( +270 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 19,063 ( +338 )

Roanoke County 21,931 ( +251 )

Augusta 19,108 ( +246 )

Montgomery 19,683 ( +241 )

Charlottesville 9,682 ( +197 )

Roanoke City 21,890 ( +188 )

Bedford 17,489 ( +157 )

Frederick 21,082 ( +154 )

Pittsylvania 14,435 ( +117 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 14-20)

Accomack 7,101 ( +43 )

Albemarle 19,063 ( +338 )

Alexandria 33,456 ( +697 )

Alleghany 3,390 ( +25 )

Amelia 2,707 ( +24 )

Amherst 7,365 ( +47 )

Appomattox 3,840 ( +20 )

Arlington 47,513 ( +1,116 )

Augusta 19,108 ( +246 )

Bath 911 ( +4 )

Bedford 17,489 ( +157 )

Bland 1,809 ( +6 )

Botetourt 7,666 ( +47 )

Bristol 4,481 ( +21 )

Brunswick 3,302 ( +13 )

Buchanan 4,908 ( +12 )

Buckingham 4,073 ( +72 )

Buena Vista City 2,024 ( +6 )

Campbell 12,876 ( +54 )

Caroline 7,027 ( +45 )

Carroll 6,798 ( +44 )

Charles City 1,194 ( +2 )

Charlotte 2,563 ( +17 )

Charlottesville 9,682 ( +197 )

Chesapeake 51,584 ( +419 )

Chesterfield 76,513 ( +881 )

Clarke 2,709 ( +28 )

Colonial Heights 5,000 ( +40 )

Covington 1,322 ( +19 )

Craig 1,133 ( +5 )

Culpeper 11,565 ( +52 )

Cumberland 1,386 ( +15 )

Danville 11,334 ( +86 )

Dickenson 3,331 ( +11 )

Dinwiddie 5,481 ( +27 )

Emporia 1,195 ( +7 )

Essex 2,300 ( +13 )

Fairfax 192,045 ( +3,370 )

Fairfax City 2,078 ( +17 )

Falls Church 2,297 ( +69 )

Fauquier 13,381 ( +91 )

Floyd 2,600 ( +10 )

Fluvanna 5,327 ( +52 )

Franklin City 2,416 ( +21 )

Franklin County 11,068 ( +59 )

Frederick 21,082 ( +154 )

Fredericksburg 5,574 ( +59 )

Galax 2,573 ( +12 )

Giles 4,156 ( +34 )

Gloucester 7,516 ( +58 )

Goochland 4,221 ( +67 )

Grayson 4,080 ( +18 )

Greene 4,132 ( +54 )

Greensville 3,369 ( +24 )

Halifax 7,326 ( +101 )

Hampton 28,851 ( +239 )

Hanover 22,677 ( +238 )

Harrisonburg 13,581 ( +75 )

Henrico 68,559 ( +864 )

Henry 12,318 ( +99 )

Highland 394 ( +5 )

Hopewell 6,175 ( +28 )

Isle of Wight 7,450 ( +50 )

James City 15,732 ( +224 )

King and Queen 1,155 ( +9 )

King George 5,191 ( +60 )

King William 3,791 ( +19 )

Lancaster 1,865 ( +15 )

Lee 6,195 ( +7 )

Lexington 2,877 ( +21 )

Loudoun 73,309 ( +1,209 )

Louisa 6,923 ( +69 )

Lunenburg 2,479 ( +15 )

Lynchburg 19,830 ( +90 )

Madison 2,469 ( +15 )

Manassas City 9,369 ( +73 )

Manassas Park 3,857 ( +22 )

Martinsville 3,496 ( +17 )

Mathews 1,537 ( +12 )

Mecklenburg 6,262 ( +41 )

Middlesex 1,884 ( +9 )

Montgomery 19,683 ( +241 )

Nelson 2,608 ( +16 )

New Kent 4,797 ( +54 )

Newport News 37,562 ( +305 )

Norfolk 43,503 ( +345 )

Northampton 2,202 ( +16 )

Northumberland 2,236 ( +18 )

Norton 1,320 ( +9 )

Nottoway 4,339 ( +35 )

Orange 7,011 ( +71 )

Page 5,697 ( +32 )

Patrick 3,732 ( +24 )

Petersburg 8,320 ( +20 )

Pittsylvania 14,435 ( +117 )

Poquoson 2,412 ( +21 )

Portsmouth 21,296 ( +131 )

Powhatan 5,296 ( +30 )

Prince Edward 5,124 ( +18 )

Prince George 9,010 ( +70 )

Prince William 99,253 ( +1,074 )

Pulaski 7,387 ( +40 )

Radford 5,096 ( +72 )

Rappahannock 1,058 ( +7 )

Richmond City 46,820 ( +492 )

Richmond County 2,619 ( +16 )

Roanoke City 21,890 ( +188 )

Roanoke County 21,931 ( +251 )

Rockbridge 3,323 ( +11 )

Rockingham 14,704 ( +48 )

Russell 6,913 ( +28 )

Salem 5,800 ( +45 )

Scott 5,854 ( +7 )

Shenandoah 11,003 ( +59 )

Smyth 8,949 ( +46 )

Southampton 3,477 ( +24 )

Spotsylvania 27,962 ( +270 )

Stafford 31,734 ( +388 )

Staunton 5,828 ( +72 )

Suffolk 19,333 ( +167 )

Surry 1,121 ( +8 )

Sussex 2,418 ( -3 )

Tazewell 10,381 ( +37 )

Virginia Beach 92,448 ( +779 )

Warren 8,748 ( +63 )

Washington 13,957 ( +43 )

Waynesboro 6,079 ( -62 )

Westmoreland 3,309 ( +18 )

Williamsburg 1,857 (+ 8 )

Winchester 6,482 ( +38 )

Wise 10,364 ( +55 )

Wythe 7,592 ( +27 )

York 10,351 ( +136 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.



Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

