Virginia State

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 22,102 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 115,476 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,755,290.

As of Friday's update, 51,149 (+449 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,338 (+21) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data .

New cases jumped 25% last week; 73.6% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (May14-20):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 76,513 ( +881 )
Henrico 68,559 ( +864 )
Richmond City 46,820 ( +492 )
Hanover 22,677 ( +238 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 92,448 ( +779 )
Chesapeake 51,584 ( +419 )
Norfolk 43,503 ( +345 )
Newport News 37,562 ( +305 )
Hampton 28,851 ( +239 )
James City 15,732 ( +224 )
Suffolk 19,333 ( +167 )
York 10,351 ( +136 )
Portsmouth 21,296 ( +131 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 192,045 ( +3,370 )
Loudoun 73,309 ( +1,209 )
Arlington 47,513 ( +1,116 )
Prince William 99,253 ( +1,074 )
Alexandria 33,456 ( +697 )
Stafford 31,734 ( +388 )
Spotsylvania 27,962 ( +270 )

Additional Localities
Albemarle 19,063 ( +338 )
Roanoke County 21,931 ( +251 )
Augusta 19,108 ( +246 )
Montgomery 19,683 ( +241 )
Charlottesville 9,682 ( +197 )
Roanoke City 21,890 ( +188 )
Bedford 17,489 ( +157 )
Frederick 21,082 ( +154 )
Pittsylvania 14,435 ( +117 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (May 14-20)

Accomack 7,101 ( +43 )
Albemarle 19,063 ( +338 )
Alexandria 33,456 ( +697 )
Alleghany 3,390 ( +25 )
Amelia 2,707 ( +24 )
Amherst 7,365 ( +47 )
Appomattox 3,840 ( +20 )
Arlington 47,513 ( +1,116 )
Augusta 19,108 ( +246 )

Bath 911 ( +4 )
Bedford 17,489 ( +157 )
Bland 1,809 ( +6 )
Botetourt 7,666 ( +47 )
Bristol 4,481 ( +21 )
Brunswick 3,302 ( +13 )
Buchanan 4,908 ( +12 )
Buckingham 4,073 ( +72 )
Buena Vista City 2,024 ( +6 )

Campbell 12,876 ( +54 )
Caroline 7,027 ( +45 )
Carroll 6,798 ( +44 )
Charles City 1,194 ( +2 )
Charlotte 2,563 ( +17 )
Charlottesville 9,682 ( +197 )
Chesapeake 51,584 ( +419 )
Chesterfield 76,513 ( +881 )
Clarke 2,709 ( +28 )
Colonial Heights 5,000 ( +40 )
Covington 1,322 ( +19 )
Craig 1,133 ( +5 )
Culpeper 11,565 ( +52 )
Cumberland 1,386 ( +15 )

Danville 11,334 ( +86 )
Dickenson 3,331 ( +11 )
Dinwiddie 5,481 ( +27 )

Emporia 1,195 ( +7 )
Essex 2,300 ( +13 )

Fairfax 192,045 ( +3,370 )
Fairfax City 2,078 ( +17 )
Falls Church 2,297 ( +69 )
Fauquier 13,381 ( +91 )
Floyd 2,600 ( +10 )
Fluvanna 5,327 ( +52 )
Franklin City 2,416 ( +21 )
Franklin County 11,068 ( +59 )
Frederick 21,082 ( +154 )
Fredericksburg 5,574 ( +59 )

Galax 2,573 ( +12 )
Giles 4,156 ( +34 )
Gloucester 7,516 ( +58 )
Goochland 4,221 ( +67 )
Grayson 4,080 ( +18 )
Greene 4,132 ( +54 )
Greensville 3,369 ( +24 )

Halifax 7,326 ( +101 )
Hampton 28,851 ( +239 )
Hanover 22,677 ( +238 )
Harrisonburg 13,581 ( +75 )
Henrico 68,559 ( +864 )
Henry 12,318 ( +99 )
Highland 394 ( +5 )
Hopewell 6,175 ( +28 )

Isle of Wight 7,450 ( +50 )

James City 15,732 ( +224 )

King and Queen 1,155 ( +9 )
King George 5,191 ( +60 )
King William 3,791 ( +19 )

Lancaster 1,865 ( +15 )
Lee 6,195 ( +7 )
Lexington 2,877 ( +21 )
Loudoun 73,309 ( +1,209 )
Louisa 6,923 ( +69 )
Lunenburg 2,479 ( +15 )
Lynchburg 19,830 ( +90 )

Madison 2,469 ( +15 )
Manassas City 9,369 ( +73 )
Manassas Park 3,857 ( +22 )
Martinsville 3,496 ( +17 )
Mathews 1,537 ( +12 )
Mecklenburg 6,262 ( +41 )
Middlesex 1,884 ( +9 )
Montgomery 19,683 ( +241 )

Nelson 2,608 ( +16 )
New Kent 4,797 ( +54 )
Newport News 37,562 ( +305 )
Norfolk 43,503 ( +345 )
Northampton 2,202 ( +16 )
Northumberland 2,236 ( +18 )
Norton 1,320 ( +9 )
Nottoway 4,339 ( +35 )

Orange 7,011 ( +71 )

Page 5,697 ( +32 )
Patrick 3,732 ( +24 )
Petersburg 8,320 ( +20 )
Pittsylvania 14,435 ( +117 )
Poquoson 2,412 ( +21 )
Portsmouth 21,296 ( +131 )
Powhatan 5,296 ( +30 )
Prince Edward 5,124 ( +18 )
Prince George 9,010 ( +70 )
Prince William 99,253 ( +1,074 )
Pulaski 7,387 ( +40 )

Radford 5,096 ( +72 )
Rappahannock 1,058 ( +7 )
Richmond City 46,820 ( +492 )
Richmond County 2,619 ( +16 )
Roanoke City 21,890 ( +188 )
Roanoke County 21,931 ( +251 )
Rockbridge 3,323 ( +11 )
Rockingham 14,704 ( +48 )
Russell 6,913 ( +28 )

Salem 5,800 ( +45 )
Scott 5,854 ( +7 )
Shenandoah 11,003 ( +59 )
Smyth 8,949 ( +46 )
Southampton 3,477 ( +24 )
Spotsylvania 27,962 ( +270 )
Stafford 31,734 ( +388 )
Staunton 5,828 ( +72 )
Suffolk 19,333 ( +167 )
Surry 1,121 ( +8 )
Sussex 2,418 ( -3 )

Tazewell 10,381 ( +37 )

Virginia Beach 92,448 ( +779 )

Warren 8,748 ( +63 )
Washington 13,957 ( +43 )
Waynesboro 6,079 ( -62 )
Westmoreland 3,309 ( +18 )
Williamsburg 1,857 (+ 8 )
Winchester 6,482 ( +38 )
Wise 10,364 ( +55 )
Wythe 7,592 ( +27 )

York 10,351 ( +136 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Blah Blah Woof Woof
    4d ago

    Remember when Joe said if you get vaccinated you won't get covid?

