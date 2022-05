The May 24 meeting opened in the usual manner and the first business item on the agenda after public comment was the interview and potential appointment of new board members. There were letters of interest submitted to the board by Arthur Tharpe, Arnold Bustamante and Kimberly Green. Each candidate was asked the same six questions with first answers for each question being rotated. After 20 or so minutes of questioning by the board, Kimberly Green and Arthur Tharpe were nominated to be accepted as the new board members. The nominations were approved unanimously. After being given the oath of office, the two new board members were seated with the existing board.

