Tampa, FL

Lightning's Corey Perry: Scores in third straight game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Perry logged a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. Perry picked up...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in serires

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 or Game 7 (if necessary) against Colorado per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless they're able to advance past Colorado. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bengals' Alex Cappa: Dealing with an injury during OTAs

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 6

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat. Smart played through the ankle injury during Game 5, though he saw just 24 minutes and posted five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. It's possible his availability comes down to a game-time call, and an absence could lead to more minutes for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Lands on injured list

Vogelbach was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 29-year-old started Monday after missing three straight games with an injury to his lower body, and he's now sidelined by a hamstring injury. Vogelbach will be eligible to return June 3, though it's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined. Michael Chavis is likely to see increased playing time during his absence.
PITTSBURGH, PA

