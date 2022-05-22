ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flames' Chris Tanev: Unavailable Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tanev (undisclosed) is not in Sunday's lineup against Edmonton, Wes Gilbertson...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: On bench again

Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Sharp in Wednesday's no-decision

Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers, doubles in loss

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, and he's homered in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Playing time likely trending down

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Manuel Margot (hamstring) manning right field Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Phillips looks set to move into a reserve role in the Tampa Bay outfield. Phillips had started each of the Rays' last nine games and went 10-for-29 (.345 average) with two home runs, four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs and four RBI during that stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Remains sidelined

Ward (shoulder) will remain on the bench Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward hasn't played since crashing into the outfield wall Friday against Oakland. His injury was originally described as a stinger in his right arm, though he was sent for an MRI due to weakness in his right shoulder Monday. The results of that test are not yet known, but he's evidently yet to be cleared to start. Tyler Wade will get the nod in right field.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Lakers legend James Worthy says Los Angeles 'refused to build' like the Grizzlies, Bucks and Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Alex Cappa: Dealing with an injury during OTAs

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent to Triple-A

Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's win over Baltimore. The 24-year-old was promoted as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader but stuck around with New York short on outfield depth, and he'll return to the minors after going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts and a walk. Florial will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has a .273/.358/.438 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 32 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 6

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat. Smart played through the ankle injury during Game 5, though he saw just 24 minutes and posted five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. It's possible his availability comes down to a game-time call, and an absence could lead to more minutes for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes seventh bag

Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. There weren't many highlights for the Angels in the contest, but Ohtani did help the team get an early jump by leading off the first inning with a walk, swiping second base and coming around to score on an Anthony Rendon single. After collecting a career-high 26 steals last season, the two-way star is on a similar pace with seven thefts through 44 contests in 2022. Most of his other offensive numbers are slightly down, but Ohtani is still putting up solid production with nine homers, 28 RBI and 30 runs scored.
ANAHEIM, CA

