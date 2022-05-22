State Street Tattoo Festival wraps up after successful weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The State St. Tattoo Festival has wrapped up after a successful weekend that brought out tattoo artists and enthusiasts.

Event officials say that around 1,300 people had made their way to the event and the vast majority of them received some new ink.

Over 70 tattoo artists from around the nation have come to Bristol for the occasion. The event featured live entertainment, tattoo competitions and a burger war.

This was the third annual tattoo festival held in Bristol.

