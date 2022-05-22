ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Street Tattoo Festival wraps up after successful weekend

By Van Jones
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The State St. Tattoo Festival has wrapped up after a successful weekend that brought out tattoo artists and enthusiasts.

Event officials say that around 1,300 people had made their way to the event and the vast majority of them received some new ink.

New whitewater rafting business comes to Erwin

Over 70 tattoo artists from around the nation have come to Bristol for the occasion. The event featured live entertainment, tattoo competitions and a burger war.

This was the third annual tattoo festival held in Bristol.

WJHL

Enhanced Prom celebrates milestones of guests

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first-ever Enhanced Prom celebrated its well-dressed guests on Friday in Jonesborough. Those in attendance sported ball gowns and tuxedos while they celebrated their milestones and looked toward the future. “I think we’re looking forward to seeing everybody dressed up in their finest and just out having fun and dancing,” said […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Science Hill graduation moved indoors due to weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Freedom Hall Civic Center. It will be a ticketed event, with each graduating senior receiving nine tickets during graduation practice, which will take […]
WJHL

Pinnacle Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday; lineup announced

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have announced the preliminary lineup for this year’s summer concert series at The Pinnacle. The free concert series will kick off this Friday, May 27 with concerts each Friday and Saturday through September. The concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Representatives of The Pinnacle announced the following artists for May […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Plans submitted for demolition, rebuild of Kingsport Chick-fil-A

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant on East Stone Drive could soon be getting a makeover. Plans for the demolition and construction of a new Chick-fil-A at the same location have been submitted to the City of Kingsport. According to the plans, the entire site will be demolished, including the existing 3,971 square-foot building. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
