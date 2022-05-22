ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathis, TX

Mathis residents upset with city for impassable road

By Eran Hami
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyWF9_0fmtaI3h00

Some residents of Mathis are fed up with the aftermath of each rainfall. The people living on Evergreen street said they now don’t have a passable road right now.

A majority of Evergreen Street has turned into a mud pit following the morning showers.

Resident Joe Garcia is blaming the city for the mess. He said there was a construction project to fix water and sewer lines below the road. After that, he said the city never finished laying concrete or pavement down over the project.

Sunday morning, people were sliding sideways across the road, getting stuck and there’s a real concern neighbors won’t get out of their driveways for work on Monday.

“I've got neighbors that are diabetic, as I am," he said. "And they don’t have four wheel drive. They’re not lucky enough to be able to get out. So, I guess I'm going to have to be available to get them out.”

We were unable to get in contact with anyone from the City of Mathis for comment.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Mathis, TX
mysoutex.com

Corpus Christi adds Colorado River water to water blend

After experiencing poor tasting water due to freezing weather temperatures in January, the Corpus Christi Water Utilities began notifying customers when changing water sources. The city does not expect any noticeable changes in residents’ water quality. On May 9, the Corpus Christi Water Utilities began adding water from the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Garcia
portasouthjetty.com

Rules change on RVs, stuff left on beach

RV owners and beach-goers, take note: Recreational vehicles camping or parking on the beach must park perpendicular to the water, and items left overnight on the beach likely will be confiscated and thrown away or destroyed. A change in Port Aransas City Code 27-51 prohibits RVs from parking parallel to the water through Sept. 7. The change went into effect […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Port Comissioners attack City Council for desalination plant

Port Executive Director Sean Strawbridge is publicly attacking Corpus Christi City Council members saying they are not looking out for the ratepayer on water desalination development. But City Manager Peter Zanoni is firing back, defending the City saying the Port’s accusations are unfounded and they have no business in the water business under state law.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Application made for mixed-beverage permit

APPLICATION HAS BEEN made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit by KM Beach Hospitality, LLC dba Palmilla Beach, to be located at 101 Rainlilly Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are Harry Adams, President and Greg Carr, Vice President/Secretary.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen
KRIS 6 News

City of Alice pays tribute to lives lost in Uvalde

The City of Alice came together to honor those who lost their lives during Tuesday's mass shooting , when19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families. Sandra Bowen, an Alice councilwoman said it was important to do a prayer vigil.
ALICE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy