San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO