Rudy Giuliani confronts heckler during NYC parade and calls them ‘as demented as Biden’

Rudy Giuliani confronted a heckler while taking part in a New York City parade and claimed they were “probably as demented as Biden.”

The former city mayor was taking part in a pro-Israel parade and walking behind current mayor Eric Adams when he stopped to trade insults with the spectator on the route.

“I reduced crime you jacka**,” Mr Giuliani, who was waving a small Israeli flag, told the heckler in video of the incident on Sunday.

As he walked away, one of his detractors said something that annoyed the 77-year-old,who turned around to add to his insults.

“You are a brainwashed a**hole,” he could be heard saying. “You are probably as demented as Biden.”

Donald Trump’s former lawyer was taking part in the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade when the incident occurred and video of it was posted to Twitter by Jacob Kornbluh, a reporter with The Forward.

It took place just two days after Mr Giuliani reportedly spent nine hours with the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot last year that consisted of Trump supporters.

Mr Giuliani has publicly supported Mr Trump’s baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him by widespread voter fraud, which have been rejected by judges in courtroom across the country.

He was also unmasked as a contestant on The Masked Singer , causing one of the judges, comedian Ken Jeong to walk off, saying “I’m done.”