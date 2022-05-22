ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Sandra Bagwell Stewart

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7Ww0_0fmtYmL700

HAMLET — Sandra Bagwell Stewart, 72, of Laurel Hill, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home.

She was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Benjamin P. and Joyce Winkler Bagwell.

Mrs. Stewart graduated from Rohanen High School in 1968 where she played basketball. She was voted Most Athletic and after high school she played in women’s softball league. She loved gospel music and sung with Renewed Hearts for several years. She loved animals and especially dogs.

It is difficult to convey what type of person Sandy was in a few sentences. But those that knew her, loved her dearly. She was a wife, mother, Nana, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and basically was, to many people, whatever they needed her to be. We will miss her greatly, but have an assurance that she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Though our hearts are broken, we can still rejoice in knowing we will see her again. And we will once again hear that amazing, powerful, God-given voice, singing praises to God.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Childers, her son Pastor Robby Stewart and Pastor Eddie Hildreth officiating.

Surviving, her husband of 53 years, Robert “Bobby” Stewart of the home; a son, Robby Stewart (Vickie) of Hamlet; grandchildren, Dr. Kennedi Stewart Henry (Jared) of Farmville and Jeremiah Stewart of Hamlet; stepmother, Harriett Bagwell of Missouri; half-brother, Tony Bagwell of Nebraska; sister-in-law Betty Ann Benham (Steve) of Hamlet.; numerous nieces and nephews; her dog companions Marley, Bella and Boomer.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall and at other times the home of her son Robby, 109 Pride Road, Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 436 Crestview Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379; or Richmond County Animal Shelter, 529 W U.S. Hwy. 74, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made to watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Stewart family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Carolyn Rhyne Mabe

ELLERBE — Carolyn Rhyne Mabe, 67, of Ellerbe, completed her earthly journey on Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Mabe was born Feb. 22, 1955 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Ramer Otho and Betty Lucille Reynolds Rhyne. She worked with Fruit of the Loom and H. L. Webb Trucking, was the former pianist for Ellerbe First Baptist Church and currently Jones Springs United Methodist Church. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Ellerbe.
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Wilton L. 'Tex' Matthis

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Wilton L. “Tex” Matthis, age 87, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Hamlet, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Born on April 16, 1935 in Clinton, he was the son of the late Mary and Willie Matthis; beloved husband of Roberta Reid Matthis; father of Gary (Jayanne) Matthis of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania; grandfather of Megan and Hope Matthis; brother of the late Connie Hall; and also survived by two nephews.
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Laurel Hill, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Farmville, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
State
Nebraska State
The Richmond Observer

Kathy Parks Harris

ROCKINGHAM — On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Mrs. Kathy Parks Harris, 70, passed away peacefully at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Church of God of Prophecy on Flowers Street in Rockingham with the Rev. Steve Gilmer officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Lauder 'Billy' Pate Quick

Lauder "Billy" Pate Quick was born on Dec. 16, 1938 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, the last living child of the late Ebbie and Susie Ann Guinn Quick. He worked many years with the Buttercup Ice Cream Company then retiring from International Trading Pads. He enjoyed attending and serving at Peele’s Chapel Wesleyan Church. He loved going to classic car shows, watching old western television shows and movies, and sharing meals with family.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Marley
The Richmond Observer

Lois Chappell Maske

ROCKINGHAM — Lois Chappell Maske, 83, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born Dec. 17, 1938 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late John P. and Juanita Hartis Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Boy Scouts

ELLERBE — Lexie Wyke made history this weekend as the first female in Richmond County to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. WEST END — On Feb. 13, 2022, The Sandhills Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented an Eagle Scout medal and certificate to Nathan Auman at a Troop 98 Court of Honor ceremony.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Dale Wayne Whitley

ROCKINGHAM — Dale Wayne Whitley, 68, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1953 in Richmond County, a son of William and Clementine Webb Whitley. Mr. Whitley was graduate of Rohanen High School and attended Richmond Technical College. Wayne worked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Rohanen High School#Crestview Baptist Church
The Richmond Observer

Susan Dolores Prevatte Todd-Adame

Susan Dolores Prevatte Todd-Adame passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the comfort of her beloved beach home surrounded by the ones she loved and who loved her. Susan was 91 years old when she went home to her Lord, although she didn’t look a day over 25. Susan fought a strong and graceful fight against cancer for nearly 10 years, never allowing her sickness to keep her down or change the way she lived every day. Even on her hardest days she rose every morning, did her makeup, fixed her hair and took on the day with that Hollywood smile on her face.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Hamlet High School

HAMLET — More than 350 former students, staff and spouses celebrated the 100th anniversary of the former Hamlet High School this past weekend. Yesterday, Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, featured the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the second time the Bengals made a Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XVI on Jan. 24, 1982 — and a Richmond County native was on the team!
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

LeGrand Ingram

CROSS, S.C. — LeGrand Ingram, 67, of Cross, South Carolina, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, May 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Waymon Chapel Faith Center, 1935 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m., Thursday, May...
CROSS, SC
The Richmond Observer

Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner

HAMLET — Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner, of Hamlet, North Carolina, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3. As a child, Judy spent much of her time outside near her rural home in what she and her friends called "Hootin’ Holler." Winters consisted of arrowhead hunting and forest roaming. Summers were marked by long days of swimming in James Lake.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Sherry Newton Fore

MARSTON — Sherry Newton Fore, 60, of Marston, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1962 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara Ellen Hatcher Newton. She graduated from Richmond Senior High and the Richmond Community College nursing...
MARSTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy