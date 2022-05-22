HAMLET — Sandra Bagwell Stewart, 72, of Laurel Hill, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home.

She was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Benjamin P. and Joyce Winkler Bagwell.

Mrs. Stewart graduated from Rohanen High School in 1968 where she played basketball. She was voted Most Athletic and after high school she played in women’s softball league. She loved gospel music and sung with Renewed Hearts for several years. She loved animals and especially dogs.

It is difficult to convey what type of person Sandy was in a few sentences. But those that knew her, loved her dearly. She was a wife, mother, Nana, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and basically was, to many people, whatever they needed her to be. We will miss her greatly, but have an assurance that she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Though our hearts are broken, we can still rejoice in knowing we will see her again. And we will once again hear that amazing, powerful, God-given voice, singing praises to God.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Childers, her son Pastor Robby Stewart and Pastor Eddie Hildreth officiating.

Surviving, her husband of 53 years, Robert “Bobby” Stewart of the home; a son, Robby Stewart (Vickie) of Hamlet; grandchildren, Dr. Kennedi Stewart Henry (Jared) of Farmville and Jeremiah Stewart of Hamlet; stepmother, Harriett Bagwell of Missouri; half-brother, Tony Bagwell of Nebraska; sister-in-law Betty Ann Benham (Steve) of Hamlet.; numerous nieces and nephews; her dog companions Marley, Bella and Boomer.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall and at other times the home of her son Robby, 109 Pride Road, Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 436 Crestview Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379; or Richmond County Animal Shelter, 529 W U.S. Hwy. 74, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made to watson-kingfuneralhome.com.