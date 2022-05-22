Walnut St. partially closing for half a year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting May 30, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says Walnut Street will be closed to through traffic from Weinbach Avenue to Boeke Road.

Water, storm sewer and road upgrades will be made as crews work on the street for 180 days. According to EWSU, the upgrades are related to the Walnut Street Improvement Project .

The city describes the project as a “road diet project”, reducing the number of vehicular traffic lanes from four to three, with one east-bound lane, one west-bound lane, and a center 2-way left turn lane. To learn more about the project and all its improvements, click here .

