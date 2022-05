It’s going to feel noticeably warmer on Thursday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb to the warmest readings of the season! In Spokane, we will finally reach the 70° mark and keep on warming into the mid 70s. However, a cold front is approaching, and it’s going to bring some changes. Not only will it drop our temperatures substantially for the Memorial Day Weekend, it will bring the chance of thunderstorms to the Inland Northwest by Thursday evening. The best chance of storms will be south of Spokane over the Palouse and Lewis and Clark Valley. However, rain will impact most of the region by late Thursday night.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO