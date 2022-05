May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Justin Thomas acknowledges the crowd after making a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

TULSA, Oklahoma, May 22 (Reuters) - American Justin Thomas mounted a stunning comeback to claim his second major win at the PGA Championship in Tulsa on Sunday, defeating compatriot Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

