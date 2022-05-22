The Dress, The Guests & The Snubbed — Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s $7 Million Italian Wedding

They do...AGAIN! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for a third and hopefully final time on Sunday evening in Portofino, Italy, and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Dress

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, tied the knot shortly after 7:30 pm local time in the stately Castello Brown in Portofino, on Italy's Ligurian coast. After weeks of anticipation, the blushing bride happily posted pics of her dress: a rock-chic lace and satin corseted mini-dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian designers were the choice label for the entire wedding weekend, dressing mom Kris Jenner , sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian , half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner , and the gang's brood of children throughout.

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Veil

Kardashian's veil was a showstopper in and of itself, requiring two attendants to safeguard its yards of fabric throughout the ceremony. She topped it all off with sheer gloves and an updo, while Barker wore a Dolce & Gabbana tux.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Guests

The small village of Portofino was over-run with A-listers in the days before the wedding, with Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris surfacing early on. Each of their kids were in attendance as well. Not spotted? Kardashian's ex and father of her children, Scott Disick . Tensions between him and the lovebirds has been a major plot point on this season of Hulu's Kardashians .

Article continues below advertisement

Barker's children with ex-wife S hanna Moakler were front and center as well: Alabama Luella Barker , 16, Landon Asher Barker , 18. Atiana de la Hoya , Moakler's 23-year-old daughter with boxer Oscar de la Hoya , also attended.

Other A-listers in attendance included Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox , entrepreneur Scott Sartiano and model wife Allie Rizzo , Barker's Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus , and Kendall's NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker .

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Location

Kardashian and Barker's ceremony took place at L'Olivetta villa, owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The reception was held at the historic Castello Brown, next door. Riva boats decked out in Dolce & Gabbana ferried in wedding guests.

Kravis: The History

Kardashian and Barker actually legally tied the knot the week before, in a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. According to reports, the SoCal ceremony took care of any legal issues but also allowed elderly relatives including Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, 87, and Barker's dad, Randy, to attend.

That ceremony followed a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on March 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime friends Barker and Kardashian were first spotted out on an intimate date in Malibu in February 2019. They wouldn't go public with their relationship until early 2021.

While it's Kardashian's first wedding, Barker has been married twice before: to realtor Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002, and to Moakler from 2004 to 2008.