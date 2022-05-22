ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Dress, The Guests & The Snubbed — Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s $7 Million Italian Wedding

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32R8Rx_0fmtWaFT00

They do...AGAIN! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for a third and hopefully final time on Sunday evening in Portofino, Italy, and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Dress

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, tied the knot shortly after 7:30 pm local time in the stately Castello Brown in Portofino, on Italy's Ligurian coast. After weeks of anticipation, the blushing bride happily posted pics of her dress: a rock-chic lace and satin corseted mini-dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian designers were the choice label for the entire wedding weekend, dressing mom Kris Jenner , sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian , half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner , and the gang's brood of children throughout.

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Veil

Kardashian's veil was a showstopper in and of itself, requiring two attendants to safeguard its yards of fabric throughout the ceremony. She topped it all off with sheer gloves and an updo, while Barker wore a Dolce & Gabbana tux.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Guests

The small village of Portofino was over-run with A-listers in the days before the wedding, with Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris surfacing early on. Each of their kids were in attendance as well. Not spotted? Kardashian's ex and father of her children, Scott Disick . Tensions between him and the lovebirds has been a major plot point on this season of Hulu's Kardashians .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oqXk_0fmtWaFT00

Article continues below advertisement

Barker's children with ex-wife S hanna Moakler were front and center as well: Alabama Luella Barker , 16, Landon Asher Barker , 18. Atiana de la Hoya , Moakler's 23-year-old daughter with boxer Oscar de la Hoya , also attended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2mlz_0fmtWaFT00

Other A-listers in attendance included Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox , entrepreneur Scott Sartiano and model wife Allie Rizzo , Barker's Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus , and Kendall's NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVCsi_0fmtWaFT00

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Wedding: The Location

Kardashian and Barker's ceremony took place at L'Olivetta villa, owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The reception was held at the historic Castello Brown, next door. Riva boats decked out in Dolce & Gabbana ferried in wedding guests.

Kravis: The History

Kardashian and Barker actually legally tied the knot the week before, in a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. According to reports, the SoCal ceremony took care of any legal issues but also allowed elderly relatives including Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, 87, and Barker's dad, Randy, to attend.

That ceremony followed a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on March 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime friends Barker and Kardashian were first spotted out on an intimate date in Malibu in February 2019. They wouldn't go public with their relationship until early 2021.

While it's Kardashian's first wedding, Barker has been married twice before: to realtor Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002, and to Moakler from 2004 to 2008.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Travis Barker removes Kourtney’s garter with his teeth at wedding reception

see also Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception Kim Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly, Kylie Jenner and more of... It wouldn’t have been a Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian affair without a little steam. The Blink-182 drummer and his bride participated in the wedding tradition of removing a lace garter from Kardashian’s leg, but instead of pulling it off with his hands, Barker opted to use his teeth. While the famed drummer had his chompers all over her leg, the Poosh founder could be seen grinning from ear-to-ear and awkwardly laughing as her family and friends watched the racy moment. The couple married at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Dolce Gabbana#Kardashian Family#Italian#Radaronline Com#Ligurian
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Is Kendall Jenner the Only Kardashian Without an Assistant?

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family keeps a team to assist with their various needs. With a quick Instagram search, fans can see Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and several other family members tagging their hair, makeup, and style teams. Article continues below advertisement. The Kardashian-Jenners have...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Reportedly Arrives In Portofino Before Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

The Bey-hive is a buzzin’! The Queen Bee herself, Beyonce, reportedly arrived in Italy on Saturday, May 21 and is staying in Portofino, the picturesque fishing village where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to marry, per Hello! The “Halo” singer is also said to be a guest of the same hotel as many other celebrities who are setting up camp the weekend of the famous couple’s nuptials.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian wears Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress, long veil to marry Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pulled out all the stops for their third wedding celebration. Mere days after marrying Barker at a Santa Barbara courthouse, Kardashian said “I do” to the drummer once more in a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend — this time wearing more traditional bridal attire. The Poosh founder, 43, walked down the aisle at Castello Brown in Portofino wearing a short white silk lace and satin corset dress and dramatic veil by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. As the Italian luxury label shared on Instagram, Kardashian’s bridal mini was “inspired by archival Italian lingerie,” while her cathedral-length tulle headpiece was...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
198
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy