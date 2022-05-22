Indianapolis shuts down Mud Hens 7-1 to earn series win

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians scored three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh to upend the Toledo Mud Hens 7-1 on Sunday and take the six-game series 4 games to 2 at Victory Field.

Toledo (21-19) scored its lone run in between those two innings as Brendon Davis doubled home Dane Myers with one out in the sixth.

Six Indianapolis pitchers limited the Hens to three hits, racking up 14 strikeouts to four walks. Eric Hanhold (2-0) pitched the fifth and sixth innings, allowing the lone run with two strikeouts, to earn the victory.

The Indians (21-19) jumped on Toledo starter Garrett Hill (0-1) for three runs, two earned, in five innings of work. Jared Oliva homered on Hill’s first pitch of the fifth inning to break the scoreless tie.

Later in the inning, Tyler Swaggerty hit an RBI single, scoring Hoy Park. A fielding error by Davis in right field allowed Oneil Cruz to score on the play.

The three-run inning closed the book on Hill, who surrendered only three hits with five strikeouts to four walks.

All four of Indianapolis’ runs in the seventh came with one out: Cruz belted a solo home run to right-center field, Cal Mitchell doubled in Swaggerty (single), and Mason Martin hit a two-run homer to center, scoring Mitchell — all off Mud Hens reliever Nolan Blackwood.

Indianapolis starter Cody Bolton threw 3⅓ scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk.

Davis had a two-hit day for the Hens, while Westbrook (two walks) had the other Toledo hit. Jacob Robson also walked twice.

Toledo is off Monday and welcomes the Nashville Sounds to town for a six-game series. Tuesday’s game is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.