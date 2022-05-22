Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Expressed His Thoughts And Judged The Performance Of Manchester United Season
Following the match Manchester United lost against Crystal Palace on Sunday for the last Premier League game of the season, Harry Maguire had a statement to share.
Maguire has not had the best season of his career with the Red Devils, there was a lot of criticism towards the England National team captain.
It was even claimed that the Centre-back would not be considered by Erik Ten Hag to be part of his rebuild the next season.
All this is due to his poor performances in pretty much every single appearance he had with the Old Trafford side, the number 5 has conceded way too many goals this season.has
Causing rage among the fans and even some players of the team, the hate went further to a point where he received death threats. One of them was about a bomb planted in his home.
The 29-year-old has said via Twitter: "Disappointing end to a season full of lows , we are so hurt with how this season has gone. The squad take full responsibility and we know that what we have shown is nowhere near good enough for this club."
