Yankees' Aroldis Chapman dealing with Achilles issue, has been receiving treatment

For the second time in eight days, Aroldis Chapman came into a tie game against the White Sox in the ninth inning, and for the second time in eight days, he took the loss – and Sunday’s meltdown, at least, may be because of an injury.

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Chappy has recently been receiving treatment for an Achilles issue, which was the topic of discussion when Boone and trainers visited the lefty on the mound during the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to Chicago.

“To me, he didn’t look great on his legs with that, so that was probably an issue today,” Boone said between games after delivering news of the Achilles treatment. “He wasn’t moving around too well, not quite as sharp as I’ve seen him, but he wanted the ball.”

After starting the season with 12 straight scoreless appearances (one thanks to Michael King’s heroics), Chapman has allowed at least one run in each of his last five outings. Three of those outings have resulted in wins (with two saves), but each of Chapman’s last two outings against Chicago have cost the Yankees games.

Chapman hadn’t pitched since throwing back-to-back days on Monday and Tuesday, and this time, he was greeted by a home run from A.J.

Pollock that gave Chicago a 2-1 lead.

After issuing a one-out walk to Andrew Vaughn, Chapman was visited by Boone and the training staff for that discussion the skipper alluded to. Chapman responded by sailing a pitch over the backstop to Adam Engel, then tossing one in the dirt that was technically called a passed ball on catcher Jose Trevino. That moved Vaughn to third, and Adam Engel then doubled him in, chasing the lefty from the game.

The news may make some wonder why Chapman was used in such a high-leverage spot after five days off, but Boone placed that onus on the lefty.

“I just feel like when he was moving around, he wasn’t moving around great out there, but he wanted to pitch,” Boone said.

If Chapman were to miss any time due to the Achilles, it would be another blow to a Yankees bullpen that just lost Chad Green for the season earlier this week, the team announcing Sunday he would undergo Tommy John surgery after leaving Thursday’s game with forearm tightness.

Clay Holmes recorded two saves this week in between Chapman appearances, so it is likely he would be first in line to take over the closer’s role if Chapman were sidelined.

