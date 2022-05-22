Look: Paige Spiranac's Message For Jim Nantz Is Going Viral

Tom Brady recently signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports which is supposed to last 10 years, beginning whenever he decides to retire from the game of football. It is a contract that is easily one of the biggest in the history of television, and fans are eager to see how Brady will do on TV. After all, he knows a lot about the game so it only makes sense that he would be a fantastic analyst with a lot of insight.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO