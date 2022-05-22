ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Look: Paige Spiranac's Message For Jim Nantz Is Going Viral

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has a message for Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo. The final round of the...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
golfmagic.com

Bubba Watson FORCED OUT of PGA Tour action for "four to six weeks"

Bubba Watson will miss some key events on the PGA Tour this summer after being sidelined with a knee injury following the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Watson, a two-time Masters champion, was in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy heading into the weekend but he struggled thereafter with rounds of 73 and 75 to finish in a tie for 30th.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Preference For Major Playoffs

Over the weekend, Justin Thomas secured his second PGA Championship with an improbable comeback win. Entering the day seven shots behind the leader, Mito Pereira, Thomas needed a solid round on Sunday to get back into the mix. That's exactly what he did, carding a three-under, 67 to tie with Will Zalatoris after 72 holes.
GOLF
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Nantz
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady's Message For Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

On June 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match. Even though Brady and Rodgers are on the same side, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw some serious shade at his teammate. During a chip challenge...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson No Longer With ESPN: Fans React

Magic Johnson's latest stint at ESPN didn't last very long. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Lakers legend is no longer part of the network's NBA Countdown squad. Johnson made just one appearance this season for NBA Countdown. It was announced back in October that he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Justin Thomas Uses 1 Word To Describe PGA Championship Comeback

The golf world was stunned over this past weekend at how Justin Thomas was able to win the PGA Championship. Thomas looked to be out of it heading into the final round on Sunday but thanks to a late charge and a collapse by Mito Pereira, he was able to win the major in a three-hole playoff.
GOLF
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Hits Charles Barkley With An Extremely Awkward Subject Change

Tom Brady recently signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports which is supposed to last 10 years, beginning whenever he decides to retire from the game of football. It is a contract that is easily one of the biggest in the history of television, and fans are eager to see how Brady will do on TV. After all, he knows a lot about the game so it only makes sense that he would be a fantastic analyst with a lot of insight.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, enjoyed some fun in the sun earlier this month. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his newlywed wife took a trip to Miami for the Formula 1 event. Brittany Mahomes, who's amassed a pretty big following on social media, shared some...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Michelle Wie Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

On Thursday afternoon, Michelle Wie announced she's stepping back from her professional golfing career. "Excited to announce the next phase of my career as I’ll be stepping back from playing on the @lpga_tour full time," she said in a post on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, traveling the world and competing against the best in the game."
GOLF
The Spun

Michelle Wie Announces Decision On Her Golf Career

Golf star Michelle Wie West hasn't been competing on the LPGA Tour much over the past few years. But after her latest announcement, it appears that she'll be competing even less. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Wie announced that she is "stepping back" from playing in the LPGA Tour full-time....
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Skip Bayless Is Getting Roasted For Horrendous Joke

The Miami Heat were anemic on offense in last night's Game 5, scoring just 80 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics that puts them on the cusp of elimination. But a bad joke that Fox analyst Skip Bayless made during the blowout loss might have been more painful on the eyes than the game itself. Taking to Twitter, Bayless tried to burn Heat star Jimmy Butler by declaring that he "looks more like Alfred the Butler." (the Batman character).
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

Jalen Rose is trending on social media Wednesday night for a voting mistake. The NBA released its 2021-22 All-NBA selections earlier this week. While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was not an All-NBA selection, he did receive one third-team vote. Jalen Rose has been identified as the person who...
NBA
Golf Digest

PGA Tour winner, caddie combine for the best cover song you'll hear this week

Kevin Streelman and Aaron Flener don't work together, but that didn't stop them from teaming up to make some sweet, sweet music on Tuesday night. Apparently, iaddition to being a two-time PGA Tour winner, Streelman can really strum a guitar. And we have long known about the pipes of Flener, who caddies for J.T. Poston. Please enjoy this cover of Garth Brooks' classic "That Summer":
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy