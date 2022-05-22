ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Calls For Ban At Major Tournaments

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It sounds like Kirk Herbstreit is not a fan of the "get in the hole" guys at golf tournaments. During the Justin Thomas-Will Zalatoris three-hole playoff...

thespun.com

Comments / 24

4America
4d ago

Simple fix, turn off the microphones near the tee. These people just want there shout out on TV. Do we really need to hear the player hit the ball?

Reply(2)
17
Buffoldude
3d ago

I'm very tired of the lack of civility, common courtesy, so common and widely accepted now. It follows the decline of society in general.

Reply(1)
11
Donald Curtis
3d ago

What many if not most athletes and those who announce their shows seem to forget is that after all is said their main reason for being there is to entertain.Their level of ability provides a higher level of payment but that's all they are.Just like the court jesters of old.No matter how great they become at anything if they cease to entertain then their money will go away as well.ChiChi Rodriguez was probably the best to ever play the game because he entertained.This is true for every sport.Entertain first then play to win.

Reply
5
Related
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bubba Watson FORCED OUT of PGA Tour action for "four to six weeks"

Bubba Watson will miss some key events on the PGA Tour this summer after being sidelined with a knee injury following the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Watson, a two-time Masters champion, was in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy heading into the weekend but he struggled thereafter with rounds of 73 and 75 to finish in a tie for 30th.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justin Thomas#Pgatour
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Jack Nicklaus lawsuit reveals a Golden Bear in danger of becoming tarnished

COLUMBUS — Jack Nicklaus likes to talk and be talked about. But not like this. Not when the Golden Bear is getting tarnished by his words and behind-the-scenes workings. The latest example of Nicklaus receiving negative feedback focuses on a breach of contract lawsuit brought May 13 in the Supreme Court of New York against the Upper Arlington native by Nicklaus Companies, LLC, which claims the 82-year-old golf legend failed to provide services and property through a deal for which he was paid $145 million in 2007.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour caddie once hired and fired within 24 hours gets sacked again

Cast your mind back to March at The Players Championship and you might remember the story about how a PGA Tour caddie was hired, then immediately fired. Brent Henley revealed that he did not in fact get to carry the un-named player's bag for a single hole before he was given his marching orders.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Controversial Rule Change

NASCAR fans from around the racing world are upset about a controversial new rule for the sport. On Wednesday, NASCAR revised its previous rules for improperly installed wheels. Even if a wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be ruled a penalty. Here's the full rule description,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Magic Johnson No Longer With ESPN: Fans React

Magic Johnson's latest stint at ESPN didn't last very long. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Lakers legend is no longer part of the network's NBA Countdown squad. Johnson made just one appearance this season for NBA Countdown. It was announced back in October that he...
NBA
The Spun

Justin Thomas Uses 1 Word To Describe PGA Championship Comeback

The golf world was stunned over this past weekend at how Justin Thomas was able to win the PGA Championship. Thomas looked to be out of it heading into the final round on Sunday but thanks to a late charge and a collapse by Mito Pereira, he was able to win the major in a three-hole playoff.
GOLF
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

Jalen Rose is trending on social media Wednesday night for a voting mistake. The NBA released its 2021-22 All-NBA selections earlier this week. While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was not an All-NBA selection, he did receive one third-team vote. Jalen Rose has been identified as the person who...
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy