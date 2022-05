We are seeing a break in the rain on this Wednesday morning. But we are certainly not done with rain yet. Several waves of heavy rain are expected over the next 48 hours. The first of these waves is a cluster of showers and storms currently in southern Alabama that will progress northward into our area later this morning. Higher coverage of showers and storms is expected this afternoon and evening. However, it is really difficult to nail down the exact timing of each of these individual waves. Heavy rain will likely accompany these waves of storms today, but there remains a low risk for damaging wind gusts in the strongest storms today.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO