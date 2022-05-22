ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State baseball to play Iowa in Big Ten Tournament

By Anderley Penwell
 4 days ago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTAJ) — The no. 6 seeded Penn State Nittany Lions will play the no. 3 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday in the 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha, Ne.

Penn State finished the regular season with a 25-27 record.

Iowa and Penn State have only met once in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Nittany Lions won 5-3 in 2007.

The tournament is a double-elimination format. First pitch between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes is set for 10:30 A.M. ET on Wednesday, May 25 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

2022_Big_Ten_Baseball_Tournament_Bracket

Penn State sets season strikeout record in win over Iowa

OMAHA, Ne. (WTAJ) — Penn State beat Iowa 5-2 in the first round of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. Matt Wood’s three-run homer in the sixth inning helped the Nittany Lions win their first conference tournament game since 2008. The Nittany Lions had 15 strikeouts on the day, bringing the season total to 492, which […]
Several kickoff times set for Penn State this fall

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — A day after Penn State’s road game at Auburn was announced as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS, several more game times were released for Penn State Thursday. The Nittany Lions will officially kickoff the season at Purdue on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. on Fox. The team’s week two […]
