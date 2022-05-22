Penn State baseball to play Iowa in Big Ten Tournament
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTAJ) — The no. 6 seeded Penn State Nittany Lions will play the no. 3 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday in the 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha, Ne.
Penn State finished the regular season with a 25-27 record.
Iowa and Penn State have only met once in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Nittany Lions won 5-3 in 2007.
The tournament is a double-elimination format. First pitch between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes is set for 10:30 A.M. ET on Wednesday, May 25 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.2022_Big_Ten_Baseball_Tournament_Bracket Download
