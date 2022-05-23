ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans Marks National Rescue Dog Day in Heartwarming Fashion

By Ashley Turner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Evans' devotion to man's best friend is evident in a heartwarming Instagram photo with Dodger, his pet dog. The actor, 40, celebrated National Rescue Dog Day on May 20 by sharing a photograph – Evans can be seen driving a car as Dodger comfortably rests his head on the Captain...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Rescue Dog Day#Q A
