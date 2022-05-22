ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 5th inning dooms Chihuahuas to 9-4 loss at Round Rock

By El Paso Chihuahuas
 4 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Round Rock Express scored seven runs in an 11-batter bottom of the fifth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The Chihuahuas dropped two of the three games in Round Rock and four of six on their road trip.

Chihuahuas third baseman Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his fourth homer of the road trip and sixth in his last eight games. Nomar Mazara went 1-for-4 and has reached base in all 30 games he’s played in for El Paso. El Paso leadoff hitter Taylor Kohlwey went 0-for-5 and his on-base streak ended at 30 games.

Travis Bergen, Tyler Higgins and Jordan Brink all pitched scoreless outings out of El Paso’s bullpen Sunday. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

El Paso opens a six-game home series vs. Sugar Land on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

