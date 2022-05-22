Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; Franklin; Pittsylvania; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Southwestern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Campbell County in central Virginia Northwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1106 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Montvale to Moneta to near Sago, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Lexington Buena Vista Bedford Altavista Amherst and Hurt. This includes The following Locations VMI, Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO