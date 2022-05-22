ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CABARRUS...DAVIE SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL...MECKLENBURG...ROWAN AND NORTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina...and Upstate South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, JENKINS AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 945 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Woodcliff, or near Sylvania, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sylvania, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Woodcliff, Altman, Hilltonia, Captolo and Millhaven. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Effingham; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1044 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Denmark, or 8 miles north of Pembroke, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Brooklet, Oliver, Nevils, Egypt, Denmark, Leefield, Bay and Stilson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

