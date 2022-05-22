ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Dern, 55, and Sam Neill, 74, reflect on their 19-year age gap as Jurassic Park love interests

On Sunday, Laura Dern and Sam Neill did some serious reflection on their 19-year age gap while portraying love interests in the original Jurassic Park.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner was 25 and the 74-year-old Emmy nominee was 44 when production began in August 1992 on their respective roles as botanist Dr. Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant.

'Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill,' Laura admitted to The Sunday Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEJ89_0fmtRBU300
Looking back: On Sunday, Laura Dern and Sam Neill did some serious reflection on their 19-year age gap while portraying love interests in the original Jurassic Park (pictured March 7)

'And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, "Wow! We're not the same age?"'

Sam (born Nigel) agreed that, at the time, 19 years 'was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady.'

'It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called "Old Geezers and Gals" - people like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list,' Neill recalled.

'I thought, "Come on. It can't be true."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daRvg_0fmtRBU300
The 55-year-old Oscar winner (L) was 25 and the 74-year-old Emmy nominee (R) was 44 when production began in August 1992 on their respective roles as botanist Dr. Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoKPL_0fmtRBU300
Laura admitted to The Sunday Times: 'Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill. And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, "Wow! We're not the same age?"' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4jEu_0fmtRBU300
'There was an article called "Old Geezers and Gals." And there I was, on the list!' Sam (born Nigel) agreed that, at the time, 19 years 'was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady' (pictured in 2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3h6Y_0fmtRBU300
Parents: The Los Angeles blonde and the Northern Irish-born Kiwi first reprised their characters, along with a baby, in Joe Johnston's forgettable three-quel Jurassic Park III in 2001 

The Los Angeles blonde and the Northern Irish-born Kiwi first reprised their characters, along with a baby, in Joe Johnston's forgettable three-quel Jurassic Park III back in 2001.

But Laura and Sam decided to return yet again, along with her former fiancé Jeff Goldblum as chaotician Dr. Ian Malcolm, in Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion hitting US/UK theaters on June 10.

Universal Pictures' sixth installment of the dino-franchise also features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Omar Sy, and Campbell Scott.

But all the sequels pale in comparison to Steven Spielberg's critically-lauded 1993 movie - which amassed an eye-popping $5B (including video games, toys, novels, animated LEGO series and theme park attractions).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUJn4_0fmtRBU300
Hitting US/UK theaters on June 10! But Laura and Sam decided to return yet again, along with her former fiancé Jeff Goldblum (L) as chaotician Dr. Ian Malcolm, in Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olyvR_0fmtRBU300
Still the best of the bunch! But all the sequels pale in comparison to Steven Spielberg's critically-lauded 1993 movie - which amassed an eye-popping $5B (including video games, toys, novels, animated LEGO series and theme park attractions)

Daily Mail

Ray Liotta's last film: Goodfellas star was shooting thriller Dangerous Waters with Eric Dane about 'a teen uncovering her mother's dark past' before he died in the Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta, 67, died in his sleep this week while filming on location in the Dominican Republic for an upcoming thriller, Dangerous Waters. The feature film co-starred Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane, alongside Odeya Rush and Saffron Burrows. Their casting was announced just a few weeks back, at...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Tom Hanks sidesteps questions over controversial Dutch accent he used to play Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis biopic at Cannes press conference

Tom Hanks and his castmates received a 10-minute standing ovation at the end of the Elvis screening at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. But the 65-year-old actor, who plays Elvis' longtime manager Colonel Tom Parke in the biopic directed and co-written by Baz Luhrmann, skirted questions about his questionable Dutch accent in a press conference after the screening, Variety reported on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
