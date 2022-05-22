1 taken to hospital after crash on SR 725 in Greene County

Car into ditch (Drew Tanner/ Staff)

SPRING VALLEY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on State Route 725 in Greene County Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a car that crashed into a ditch in the 2000 block of SR-725 around 6 p.m.

The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one person was taken to an area hospital.

It is not known how serious their injuries are or what led up to the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group