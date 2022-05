BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another accusation of a botched 911 call in Erie County resulted in swift discipline. This incident is separate and apart from the one which 2 On Your Side was first to report earlier this month involving a dispatcher hanging up on a person inside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue during the mass shooting there on May 14, which resulted in 10 people dead and three more wounded.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO