Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. on May 7 along Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers said Kaylen P. Brown, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent southbound and negotiating a left hand curve when the vehicle drove over standing water on the road. The vehicle then struck a concrete divider, coming to final rest along the west shoulder.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO