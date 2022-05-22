Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. on May 7 along Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers said Kaylen P. Brown, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent southbound and negotiating a left hand curve when the vehicle drove over standing water on the road. The vehicle then struck a concrete divider, coming to final rest along the west shoulder.
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following crashes:. • Troopers said Christopher T. Ritter, 54, of Lehighton, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 westbound at 9:09 p.m. on May 17 along Route 940 in Penn Forest Township. When he approached Dotters Lane, a bear entered the road on front of him and he was unable to avoid it.
Lansford police are investigating an accident which occurred Wednesday evening. Reports from the scene are the driver of a sport utility vehicle was traveling north on Jones Street when the brakes failed. The vehicle crossed East Ridge Street, entering a private driveway and onto a. lawn, flipping onto its roof....
KINGSTON — Two people arrested for delivering fentanyl resulting in an overdose death were among more than a dozen suspected drug peddlers picked up by law enforcement officers Thursday. “The bottom line is, I think I said this when I got promoted to chief, if you’re going to sell...
KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is badly damaged and a family is displaced after a fire in Kingston Township. A fire broke out in Echo Valley Estates just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Trucksville firefighters arrived on scene and called for backup. At firefighters say that at the time of the blaze […]
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire tore through a Luzerne County supermarket last December, closing it for months. Wednesday, the store is celebrating its reopening. The West Hazleton Weis Market has been restored and upgraded. To celebrate the grand re-opening, the store manager and his team will present donations to the West Hazleton […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — After allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Monroe County, a man is in custody. Police say an ambulance was reported stolen from the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg Tuesday evening. Officials later found the ambulance near the entrance to the Pennsylvania...
The Lehighton United Veterans Organization has announced the schedule for Memorial Day services. The main service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the upper Lehighton Park Amphitheater. Commander Kevin Long said it’s important to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. “Every day we should be thankful...
On May 13, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Carbon County Drug Task Force, which includes members of the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals’ Office and other local Law Enforcement Officers, participated in a warrant round-up throughout Carbon County. Targets in this operation were mainly suspects with...
MCHENRY TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a scene in Jersey Mills on Wednesday morning along with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Fire, and EMS personnel. Joseph Shoemaker, age 66, died due to massive blunt force trauma while felling trees says the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Officials say Shoemaker […]
Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton. • Sunday worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:45 a.m. Jr. Church available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Sunday Night Live, 6:30 p.m.
State Police from the Lehighton barracks stopped a man driving a stolen ambulance near the turnpike entrance in Franklin Township Tuesday night. The Bushkill Falls Ambulance was taken from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. State police spotted the ambulance on Route 209 at 5:30 p.m. The driver was taken...
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Towanda announced they will be conducting DUI patrols this weekend, May 27. Various roadways within Bradford County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes and DUI-related arrests is where the checkpoints will be placed from May 27 through the 29. Details on the […]
The Palmerton United Veterans Organization Memorial Day activities will get underway with a parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Macie Borger, 7, of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 348, has been named Miss Poppy 2022, and Logan Smale, 6, of Lion Cub Pack 209, has been named Palmerton American Legion Mascot. The...
Liverpool, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Susquehanna Trail near the Route 104 intersection. The victim told police they were traveling shortly after 7 p.m. May 20 into Liverpool Township, Perry County, when someone pointed a firearm at them. No injuries occurred during the incident, police say.
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Stroudsburg man with theft after they say they he was seen removing catalytic converters from cars. Troopers responded to the area of Brook Road in Polk Township on April 13 around 3:00 in the afternoon when they received reports that a unknown man […]
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents investigated by troopers. • On Tuesday at 9:46 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a residence along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, for a report of a possible burglary. On scene troopers found David Gelegonya, 42, of Aquashicola, hiding in the basement.
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted on multiple drug charges in the South Abington area. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton Perry Hail. Police are accusing Hail of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance with […]
Two separate and unrelated motor vehicle accidents reported Tuesday (May 24, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police led them to issue citations to drivers from Pennsburg and Valley Forge for traffic-related offenses. No one was injured in either incident, but in one collision a truck struck a house, and in the other the force of impact disabled the vehicles involved.
SUNBURY – Economic Development in the City of Sunbury may soon another step forward, they are hoping the city’s hospital building soon to be in use again. During a news conference Thursday with state and local leaders, UPMC announced they are donating the former Sunbury Community Hospital building to DRIVE. DRIVE is a regional economic development entity which has had tremendous successes repurposing industrial properties and attracking new job opportunities.
