POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Megela Miller, 89, peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 18, 1933 and was the daughter of Ann and Arthur Miller. Marilyn grew up on the south side of Youngstown, not too far from the smoke, flames and soot of the Youngstown Steel Mills.

