GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Drvodelic, 62, of Girard, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. John, or as he was better known as, J.P, was born May 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to John A. and Donna (Nitzsky) Drvodelic.

