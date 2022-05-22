ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Authorities Searching For Missing Man, 28, From Altadena

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 28-year-old man suffering dissociative identity disorder who went missing from Altadena. Andrew Raymond Turner may be trying...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

