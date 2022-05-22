Authorities Searching For Missing Man, 28, From Altadena

Two men face arrested in an attempt to break into an Irvine home may have done this before, police said Tuesday.Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, and Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale, were arrested Saturday in an open field in Irvine. A drone captured video of the two men surrendering to police.Irvine police say they chased down Riley and Jones after being called to check into a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood of Quail Hill. Inside the vehicle, police say the officers found a two-way radio and a loaded ghost handgun.Moments later, a homeowner...

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO